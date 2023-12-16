IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE Tamil Nadu districts till 19 Dec; dense fog grips North Indian states. Check forecast
Weather update: Chennai experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, with cloudy skies and moderate rain expected for the next 48 hours. Dense fog is predicted in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, while Srinagar shivers at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days. As per IMD, Isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over south Tamil Nadu during 15th-19th December and over Kerala on 16th and 17th December.