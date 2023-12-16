Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 2-3 days. As per IMD, Isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over south Tamil Nadu during 15th-19th December and over Kerala on 16th and 17th December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD Chennai, Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area on 16 December.

On 17 December, it has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Karaikal area while heavy rain at one or two places over Villupuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Preambular, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Karur, Theni, Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 18 December, Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu, while heavy rain is predicted at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram districts on 19 December.

Also Read: Weather update: It’s going to be a warmer winter this year, says IMD. Check full forecast here Earlier on Friday, heavy rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai. For the next 48 hours, Chennai Skies are likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Temperature is likely to be 24-26°C.

On December 3 and 4, under the influence of Cyclone 'Michaung,' Chennai and nearby areas in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, resulting in extensive flooding, property damage, and loss of lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fog alert in North Indian states In another update, as the winter season has kicked in, many places in Northern India witness dense fog. As per IMD, dense fog during morning hours has been predicted in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana during the next four days.

Speaking of minimum temperatures, Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla's minimum temperature at 6.8 degrees Celsius, officials said as reported by news agency PTI. On Saturday, the weatherman has forecast a clear sky with shallow fog in the morning while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the cold wave tightened its grip on Kashmir as Srinagar shivered at a bone-chilling temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The freezing temperatures caused discomfort and hardship, and there seemed to be no relief in sight. The harsh winter disrupted daily life, and people struggled to cope with the extreme cold. The fog also has made visibility extremely poor on the roads. For today, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has predicted the weather to be generally cloudy. Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, there is a possibility of light snowfall over isolated higher regions in the northern and Northeastern parts of Kashmir. Overall, dry and cold weather conditions are most likely to persist until December 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

