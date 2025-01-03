IMD issued orange alert in Delhi for January 4 and yellow alert for January 5. The weather agency said partly cloudy conditions will prevail on Saturday.

As cold wave blankets Delhi-NCR, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar predicted light rainfall from January 6. This comes in the backdrop of active disturbance over the western Himalayan region, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD issued orange alert in Delhi for January 4 and yellow alert for the subsequent day. Predicting fog cover during early morning and night hours, the weather agency said partly cloudy conditions will prevail on Saturday.

“Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on January 6. Cold wave will continue in the northern states. Temperature might rise by two to three degrees in the next two to three days," ANI quoted Naresh Kumar as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department in its latest press release forecasted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir over the next three days and in Himachal Pradesh on January 5 and 6. Besides this, IMD warned against light to moderate rainfall thunderstorm and lightning likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand on January 5 and 6.

Delhi registered 9.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Friday with a thin layer of fog in many parts of the city. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution level has increased in the city and was recorded to be 377 at 8:45 pm, falling in ‘very poor’ category.

Western disturbance to bring snowfall A Western disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over west Afghanistan and neighbourhood in lower to upper tropospheric levels, IMD said. According to the weather expert, the western Himalayan region would receive moderate snowfall over the next 4-5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forecasting heavy snowfall, Naresh Kumar said that precipitation is expected in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5, accompanied by light to moderate rain in the adjoining plain areas.