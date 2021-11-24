Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains in this state in next 24 hours. Full forecast here

IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains in this state in next 24 hours. Full forecast here

Southern states have been receiving incessant rains since the beginning of November.
2 min read . 02:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Widespread light to moderate rainfall over some of the southern states is likely during the next 5 days
  • IMD also said, gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over many parts of East India during next 2 days

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely in some southern states during the next 5 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The southern states have been receiving incessant rains since the beginning of November.  

 “The cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal," IMD said

"Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west north westwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast," it added.

Meanwhile, the temperatures are likely to drop a few notches in the next few days in the eastern part of the country 

These areas are likely to receive rainfall:

  • Heavy to very heavy rains were likely in some areas in Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours, the regional weather office in Tamil Nadu said.
  • It has predicted heavy rains in Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari, Puthukottai, Tenkasi and Cauvery delta districts of Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours, it added
  • Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days, IMD said. 
  • Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar along & off south Tamilnadu coast on 24th & 25th November, 2021, it said. 
  • Fishermen are advised not venture into these areas, it added.

Earlier this week, IMD had issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu for November 25 and 26.

IMD also said, gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over many parts of East India during next 2 days and gradual rise by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India during next 5 days.

Heavy rains lashes Bengaluru

After heavy rains, the Yelahanka Lake in Bengaluru overflowed and water flooded into Kendriya Vihar and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited and inspected the flood-affected areas in Bengaluru.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that a sum of 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments.

(With inputs from agencies)

