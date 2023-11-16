IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada of Odisha
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in several coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal over the next 24 hours as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate rainfall over parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada in Odisha as the low-pressure system concentrates into a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has said that under its influence, the rainfall activity in several parts of Odisha will begin from midnight and light to moderate rainfall is expected over some parts of Odisha.