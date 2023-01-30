Heavy rainfall in parts of north India on Sunday will be followed by a drop in temperature by two-three degree Celsius in the Delhi-NCR region, stated IMD on Monday.

On Monday, the weather forecast agency recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees celsius on Monday in New Delhi. The maximum temperature reached to 20 degrees Celsius.

The continuous snowfall in the hilly areas will ultimately lead to a fall in temperature in the plains in the coming days, said Naresh from the Indian Meteorolgical Department to ANI.

He also informed that the region will not experience any cold wave, but will experienced a drop in mercury by 2 to 3 degrees in areas of Delhi and NCR.

High-altitude regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have received a snowfall of over 60 millimetre in past few days. In addition to this, states located in the plains, like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and NCR have received heavy to moderate rainfall lately. All of this will lead to a rise in cold in the northern region.

"In New Delhi specifically, 2-millimetre rain was recorded," said Naresh. He cited the western disturbance to be the main cause behind heavy rain on Sunday. The IMD official informed that the strong western disturbance will lead to a moderate to heavy rain showers over the northern half of the country.

On Monday, the lowest temperature of 6 degrees Celsius was experienced in Bihar's Gaya over the plains of the country. Many parts of Gujarat also experienced below normal temperature.

He also said unlike Delhi, northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal PRadesh can experience soft drizzle on Monday. These states will also witness dense fog like situations during morning/night hours on Monday. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted scattered rainfall widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)