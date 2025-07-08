IMD predicts more rain for Maharashtra, Odisha, issues 'orange alert' for 7 other states; check weather forecast here

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alerts for several states, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana. The weather agency predicted that these states may witness heavy rainfall on July 8. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is on yellow alert today and may see light to moderate rainfall today.

IMD issues ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning IMD issued ‘very heavy rainfall’ warning for the following regions:

In Madhya Pradesh till July 10, in Odisha and Chhattisgarh on July 8 and in Vidarbha on July 8 and 9.

In Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan until July 10, and in Punjab and Haryana on July 8.

In Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 6-7 days, in Gujarat till July 9, in Marathawada on July 8 and 9 and in Saurashtra and Kutch on July 12 and 13.

In Telangana till July 9. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions will prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till July 9. Suggesting "total suspension of fishing operations," fishermen warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa and Karnataka, advising against venturing into Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Delhi weather today IMD in its latest weather report stated, “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning.” Rains on Monday brought in relief from heat as the minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal by up to 2 to 4°C, IMD said.

On Monday, waterlogging issues were reported in the national capital at several places, including Mehrauli-Badarpur road after incessant rain in the city. Delhi recorded longest spell of 'satisfactory' category air quality this year in the last 12 days when Air Quality Index (AQI) remained below 100 throughout, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).