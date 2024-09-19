IMD's weather report indicates that depression weakened over Jharkhand. No heavy rainfall alerts are in place for September 19-20, but light to moderate rain is expected in several regions until September 25.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin said that the western end of monsoon trough is north of its normal position and eastern end is south of its normal position. It further noted that depression over Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh weakened into a well-marked low pressure area. As the monsoon season draws to a close the weather department issued no heavy rainfall alert across India for September 19 and 20.

In Kolkata, precipitation is likely until September 22 while the financial capital, Mumbai, will witness downpours until September 24.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Central India: The weather agency predicted "light to moderate rainfall" in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh until September 25. Furthermore, "isolated heavy rainfall" is likely in West Madhya Pradesh on September 24, East Madhya Pradesh on September 23 and 24, and in Chhattisgarh between September 22 and 24.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India IMD predicted “light rainfall" in Northwest India until September 24. Besides this, “isolated very heavy rainfall" is likely in Uttarakhand on September 24.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East & Northeast India IMD forecasted "fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In addition to this, scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 25.

IMD's forecast and warnings for West and South Peninsular India The weather bulletin dated September 18 states, "Fairly Widespread to Widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa; Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over remaining region during the week."

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi forecasted generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms and strong surface winds, reaching speed of 25-35 kmph during the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around degrees Celsius. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital registered an AQI of 63 in the ‘satisfactory’ category which is a rare occurrence.