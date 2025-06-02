IMD predicts more rain, thunderstorm in Assam; issues RED alert warning; full weather forecast here

Incessant rains over the past few days across the northeastern states triggered landslides and caused flash floods but no relief seems to be in near sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more precipitation for the region today. A red alert warning has been issued for Assam Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over northeastern states till June 3 and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal till June 2, IMD said. The Meteorological Department is its weather bulletin dated June 1 stated, “Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places likely to continue over northeast India during next 7 days with heavy rainfall during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya" until June 3 and in Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 2.

The weather agency further noted possibility of light to moderate rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the coming 5 to 6 days while isolated heavy rainfall is likely on June 2.

In Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Odisha thunderstorm will be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds until June 4.

It is important to note that Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir are on orange alert today as dust storm is likely in former and thundersquall in both. “Thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir on 02nd & 03rd, Himachal Pradesh on 03rd & 04th, West Uttar Pradesh on 03rd, East Rajasthan on 02nd & 03rd June,” IMD stated in its latest press release.

