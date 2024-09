The IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in various Indian states from September 22 to 26, while warning of hot, humid weather in Northeast India. Check weather forecast and AQI level on September 21 here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against possibility of downpours in several states on September 21. In this regard, the IMD issued forecast and warnings for different regions of India as given below. It is important to note that there is no alert for heavy rains today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forecast and warnings for Central India The Meteorological Department in its latest press release said, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh during 23rd-26th; Vidarbha & East Madhya Pradesh during 24th-26th; West Madhya Pradesh on 25th & 26th September."

Forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India The weather bulletin dated September 20 states, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 22nd-24th; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 22nd-26th; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 23rd-26th; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the weather report's predictions, hot and humid weather conditions are most likely in West Bengal and Sikkim on September 21, in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 22. IMD warned against “above normal maximum temperature" in Northeast India until September 23.

Forecast and warnings for Northwest India The weather agency said “light to moderate rainfall" is likely in Northwest India but Rajasthan may witness mainly dry weather conditions until September 27.

Forecast and warnings for West and South Peninsular India Predicting heavy precipitation in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa on September 24 and 25, the IMD said similar weather conditions are likely in Gujarat on September 25 and 26, in Karnataka on September 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}