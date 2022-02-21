1 min read.Updated: 21 Feb 2022, 02:41 PM ISTLivemint
Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during during 22nd-24th February
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted rain and snowfall in many states during the next few days. In its daily update, the weather forecasting agency said that light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during during 22nd-24th February.
Forecast & warnings:
♦ Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh during 22nd-24th with maximum activity on 22nd & 23rd and isolated/scattered over Uttarakhand during the same period. pic.twitter.com/Ych3SNDHAE