IMD predicts rain, snowfall in these states till 25 February. Full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted rain and snowfall in many states during the next few days. In its daily update, the weather forecasting agency said that light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during during 22nd-24th February.

Heavy rain and snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir on 22nd February. Also, hailstorm is expected over Uttarakhand on 23rd February.

The weather office has also predicted light rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd and over Rajasthan on 22nd February.

"Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 22nd February 2022," it said.

In the northeast, rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 24 hours and reduction thereafter.

Also, moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, and Sikkim on 24th & 25th February.

