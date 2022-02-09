IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR today. See latest forecast

The IMD has predicted moderate intensity rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 kilometre per hour in Delhi-NCR today

National capital Delhi and its adjoining areas on Wednesday received light rainfall and thunderstorm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate intensity rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 kilometre per hour in Delhi-NCR today. Besides, the IMD has predicted rain in 15 states and union territories on Wednesday and Thursday--most of them in north India. States like Assam, Punjab, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, are also expected to experience dense fog conditions.

Besides, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Bihar will also witness scattered rainfall on February 9 and 10. The rainfall is due to a fresh western disturbance, according to the IMD. Cold day conditions may be seen in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours and it is likely to abate thereafter.

The weather forecasting agency said moderate rainfall and snowfall with T-storms and lightning might also occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand till Wednesday.

The Met department also said that there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest, central, and west India during the next three days and then a gradual fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during subsequent two days.

Further, the IMD has predicted warmer nights for Chennai for the next few days with day and night temperatures hovering around 32 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively for the next two days.

