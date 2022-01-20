Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in these states for next few days. Details here

IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in these states for next few days. Details here

School children holding umbrellas walk along a road in rain at Sion, in Mumbai.
2 min read . 04:47 PM IST Livemint

  • The weather bureau has predicted very light to light intensity rainfall over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Barsana, Nandgaon, Mathura (UP), Deeg, Bayana (Rajasthan) during the next two hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very light to light intensity rainfall over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Barsana, Nandgaon, Mathura (UP), Deeg, Bayana (Rajasthan) during the next two hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very light to light intensity rainfall over and adjoining areas of Nazibabad, Barsana, Nandgaon, Mathura (UP), Deeg, Bayana (Rajasthan) during the next two hours.

Read full IMD's forecast here:

- Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 2 days and increase thereafter with

- fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall on 22nd & 23rd January and reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over above sub-divisions on 22nd & 23rd January.

- Isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh & East Rajasthan on 20th & 21st and increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on 22nd & 23rd January.

- Isolated to scattered rainfall over East Rajasthan during 20th-23rd; East Uttar Pradesh & Chhattisgarh during 22nd-24th and Madhya Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd January. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Punjab on 22nd January.

- Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal & Sikkim during 22nd-24th January.

- Isolated thunderstorm with lightning & hail very likely over West MP on 21st & 22nd ; over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd January; over Bihar on 22nd & 23rd and over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 23rd January, 2022.

- Strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh on 21st & 22nd January, 2022.

- Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over northeast India during 23rd-25th January.

- Isolated thunderstorm with lightning & hail very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 20th January. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 24th January, 2022.

