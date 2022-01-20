IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in these states for next few days. Details here

- Isolated thunderstorm with lightning & hail very likely over West MP on 21st & 22nd ; over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd January; over Bihar on 22nd & 23rd and over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 23rd January, 2022.