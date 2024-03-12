Weather in northwest India is likely to be affected by western disturbance, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin.

The meteorological department predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 13 and March 14. These weather conditions are set to improve thereafter. Also read: Weather update: IMD predicts snowfall, rain in THESE states from today. Check forecast here Moreover, considering the north-western region of India, under the influence of prevailing western disturbance, the regions of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are set to witness light rainfall on March 13. Also read: Weather today: IMD predicts snow, rain in J-K, Himachal and THESE states. Check forecast here

Meanwhile, IMD forecasted light rainfall over West Bengal and Sikkim until March 14. The Gangetic West Bengal region is expected to witness light rainfall from March 13 till March 17.

The Met Department further forecasted light rainfall over Odisha from March 14 till March 17. The regions of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are also set to witness light rainfall on March 16 and March 17.

Moving towards the northeast, over the next three days, light rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The weather department forecasted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh over the next six days.

Now moving towards the south, weather conditions are likely to be hot and humid over Kerala on March 12 and over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two days next 3 days.

Delhi recorded highest maximum temperature in March on Monday while it stood at 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office said that the temperature will remain the same on Tuesday as witnessed on Monday but may decrease on Wednesday due to the possibility of light rain and cloudy skies, reported PTI.

As per IMD's average weather data, today's maximum temperature is three notches above the season's normal. The highest temperature recorded in March last year was 33.9 degrees Celsius and a year before that it was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

