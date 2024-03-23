Weather forecast predicts a wet spell over the next few days in most of northeastern states and Himalayan region, as per IMD data

IMD in its press release stated, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam & neighbourhood in lower to middle tropospheric levels. "

Considering the states in northeast India, the weather conditions are reported to experience light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim until March 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the IMD forecast, an intense wet spell is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on March 23, 25 and 26. Heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on 23, 25, and 26 while Sikkim will see similar weather conditions today, March 23.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in Bihar until March 24.

Two western disturbances will influence weather conditions over most of north India and hence Himalayan region as predicted by the meteorological department. The effect of these western disturbances would be felt on March 23 and the second one on March 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the forecast, the western disturbance will bring a wet spell in the region. IMD forecasted light rainfall or snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir until March 24. Moreover, another round of wet spells will grace the region of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on March 26 and 27 and increase in intensity on March 28.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will witness light rainfall or snowfall until March 28. Considering the states of Punjab, IMD's weather forecast suggests that isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab until March 24, and over Haryana and Rajasthan on March 24.

Moreover, strong surface winds will cover the region of Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

