IMD predicts very heavy rains in this state on Saturday

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan Region on 9 & 10 February. It has also forecasted light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu and Kanyakumari for today
- Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light isolated rainfall and snowfall are predicted for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 8 February.
- Light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall is expected over the Western Himalayan region on 9 and 10 Feb, with peak intensity on 9 Feb.
- Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the Kashmir valley
- Meanwhile, on 9 and 10 February, light rains are expected over Punjab and Haryana.
- Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday afternoon
- "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu during the next one to three hours," said the weather agency.
Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government announced relief funds for farmers of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladudhurai affected by crop loss due to incessant rainfall.
Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government announced relief funds for farmers of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladudhurai affected by crop loss due to incessant rainfall.
