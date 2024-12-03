Weather update: In December, above-normal rainfall is predicted for peninsular and west-central India, while normal to below-normal rainfall is expected in north and northwest India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement that India is likely to see above-average temperatures during the winter season i.e. from December to February.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, confirmed that "above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country" during this time. The department also indicated that, "During the season above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except most areas over south Peninsular India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely."

Speaking of cold wave conditions, IMD added that below-normal cold wave days are expected over most parts of northwest, central, east and northeast parts of country during the upcoming winter season.

IMD weather forecast for December For the month of December, IMD has predicted minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal over most parts of the country. It added, "Monthly maximum temperatures for December 2024 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central India where normal maximum temperatures are likely.

The weather office has predicted below normal cold wave conditions over northwest, central, east and northeastern parts of the country during December.

Rainfall forecast for December In the month of December, the IMD has predicted that above-normal rainfall is expected in most parts of peninsular India, west-central India, and some areas of east-central and northeast India. Meanwhile, normal to below-normal rainfall is likely over much of north and northwest India, as well as several regions of east and northeast India.

IMD shares updates on November weather outlook As per the weather department, “Monthly mean Temperature (average of daily minimum and maximum temperature) for the month of November over Northwest India was the highest during the year 2024 in the last 124 years (1901-2024). It is also the third highest over East-Northeast India and the entire country."