Heavy rain forecast for northwest, central, east, northeast for next 7 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over many parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India during next seven days.

The southwest monsoon crucial for kharif sowing has further advanced over remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over some more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours," IMD said.

In northwest India, IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir and East Uttar Pradesh during 25 June to 1 July. It has also predicted very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during 25-28 June.

In Western region, IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region and isolated heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch during 25 June to 1 July. Also, light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely over the region during next seven days.

In East and Central India, IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 25-1 July. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during 25 June-1 July.

Further, in South Peninsular India, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu during 25-28 June, with very heavy rainfall in Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka during 25-28 June.

Fishermen Warnings: The weather office suggested total suspension of fishing operations during 25-29 June. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into Arabian Sea and areas including along and off Gujarat- Karnataka-Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep area coast, along and off Gujarat coast, along and off Konkan coast, off Konkan coast, along and off Goa coast.