The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted possibility of heavy downpours on September 14 in West Bengal and Odisha and consequently issued a red alert. Meanwhile Jharkhand is on orange alert.

The Meteorological Department issued nowcast warning of a ‘depression'. IMD observed a ‘well Marked low pressure area’ over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring region and consequently issued heavy rainfall and flash flood warning in warning in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Uttarakhand Predicting heavy downpours in Uttarakhand on September 14, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Himachal Pradesh The weather agency issued flash flood warning in two districts - Shiomla and Sirmour. IMD in its latest weather bulletin dated September 13 noted possibility of surface runoff and inundation “at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas over AoC following rainfall on September 14.

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh may witness “light to moderate rainfall at most places" and “heavy rainfall" at isolated places on September 14.

Haryana The weather department forecasted "light to moderate rainfall at isolated places is very likely with heavy rainfall at isolated places" on September 14.

IMD's its press release states, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 17th; Chhattisgarh on 16th September." It adds, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 18th & 19th; East Madhya Pradesh during 16th -19th; Chhattisgarh during 14th -17th September."