IMD reports October 2024 in Delhi as warmest month since 1951, records...
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that October 2024 in Delhi was the warmest since 1951, in terms of both Maximum and Minimum temperatures in Safdarjung.
As per IMD, the Monthly maximum and minimum temperatures over Safdarjung for October have been recorded as 35.1 degree Celsius and 21.2 degree Celsius, respectively.