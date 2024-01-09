IMD says, Delhi set for another ‘Cold Day’ today; Check full forecast with train delays due to fog here
Delhi-bound trains faced delays due to weather conditions. Cold day to severe cold day conditions expected to persist in some parts of Delhi.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday that is two notches below the season's average. Maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius was registered that is a notch below the season's average, according to India Meteorological Department.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message