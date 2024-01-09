Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday that is two notches below the season's average. Maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius was registered that is a notch below the season's average, according to India Meteorological Department.

Weather-related conditions caused delay of twenty Delhi-bound trains on January 8, according to the Indian Railways. An IMD official said. "Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to persist in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday and abate thereafter," reported PTI.

IMD forecast suggests a generally cloudy sky for today with possibility of light rain or drizzle in Delhi. The weather department forecast suggests that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 15 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab. Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar today. Furthermore, dense fog conditions are likely over next 3 days in Punjab and Haryana. Moreover, cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana today while Rajasthan is also expected to witness cold day today. Cold wave conditions are likely in Rajasthan on January 12 and 13.

Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand will witness dense fog conditions today and tomorrow while the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura will witness dense fog conditions from tomorrow until the next 2 days.

IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall in certain areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep over the next 4 days. Heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.

IMD has forecasted light isolated rainfall/snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for today. Isolated rainfall may take place today over the plains of Northwest India and Central India as well.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Maharashtra from until tomorrow and over Gujarat today. Hailstorms are also likely over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh today.

Over four trains were running late by about 6 hours on Monday, that include Katihar-Amritsar Express, Khajuarao-Kurukshetra Express, Jammutawi-Ajmer Express and Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, according to Northern Railways.

The railway officials said three trains including Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express and Chennai-New Delhi GT were likely to arrive late by around 2 hours while Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express was expected to arrive almost 4 hours late, reported ANI.

Also read: Winter products face setback in the December quarter

The officials further mentioned that over 12 trains were running late by around 1-1.30 hours namely Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Banglore-Nizamuddin, Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express, Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Express, Amritsar-Mumbai Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Chennai-New Delhi GT.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!