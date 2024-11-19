IMD sounds alert as pollution levels soar, smog conditions to shroud NCR for next few days

  • In its latest release, IMD said shallow to moderate fog/smog will continue to shroud throughout the morning and into the night

Published19 Nov 2024
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 488 in 'severe plus' category and the smog conditions are likely to persist for next few days
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 488 in ’severe plus’ category and the smog conditions are likely to persist for next few days(Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert as severe smog continues to blanket Delhi-NCR, saying the conditions of shallow to moderate smog shall persist in the coming days. In its latest release, the weather department said shallow to moderate fog/smog will continue to shroud throughout the morning and into the night and deteriorating air quality is expected to persist, posing significant health risks to residents of Delhi-NCR.

Thick grey haze choked Delhi for the third straight day on Tuesday, November 19, with the pollution levels remaining alarmingly high at 488 in the ‘severe plus’ category. with pollution levels at alarming levels, GRAP Stage 4 guidelines has been issued in Delhi-NCR, banning entry of trucks into the city. All classes until Class 12 have been moved online.

On Wednesday, November 20, the IMD said the sky will mainly remain clear but “predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with speed less than." Also Read | ‘Vote for clowns expect a circus’: India’s smog visible from space as Delhi chokes in ‘severe plus’, netizens react

“Smog/moderate to dense fog is likely in the morning. The wind speed will increase thereafter becoming less than 10 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 06 kmph from northwest direction during evening and night. Smog/ shallow fog is likely in the evening/night,” it said.

The next day, “smog or shallow to moderate fog is likely” to continue in the morning. The wind speed will gradually increase during the day. “Smog/shallow fog is likely in the evening/night,” it said.

On Friday, November 22, “Smog/shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The wind speed will increase thereafter becoming 06-08 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon. Smog/shallow fog is likely in the evening/night.”

Experts have attributed the worsening situation to stagnant weather conditions, crop stubble burning in neighboring states, and local emissions. Authorities have advised people to limit outdoor activities and use masks to minimize exposure to the toxic air.

First Published:19 Nov 2024
