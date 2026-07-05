IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall alert for Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country, with isolated spells of extremely heavy rain expected over central and western India during the next two days.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours, on 6 July. Similar conditions are forecast over Konkan & Goa and the Gujarat region on 6-7 July.

The weather office also said atmospheric conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of the country over the next three days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Haryana & Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next 3 days," the IMD said in a statement.

The southwest monsoon, which accounts for about 70% of India's annual rainfall, has already covered most of the country, including the southern peninsula, the Northeast, east and central India, and large parts of western and northwestern India. It reached the Kerala coast on 4 June, three days later than its normal onset date.

In northwest India, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive widespread rainfall through 11 July. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to see intermittent showers, with rainfall intensifying between 7 and 11 July. Rajasthan is likely to witness recurring spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, while east and west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan are likely to receive widespread rainfall between 6 and 11 July.

Across central India, West and East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive widespread rainfall for most of the week. Chhattisgarh remains under a heavy rain alert through 6 July.

Eastern parts of India such as Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rainfall during the week. Bihar is likely to witness scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on multiple days.