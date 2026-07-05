IMD issues extremely heavy rainfall alert for Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the country, with isolated spells of extremely heavy rain expected over central and western India during the next two days.

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Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours, on 6 July. Similar conditions are forecast over Konkan & Goa and the Gujarat region on 6-7 July.

The weather office also said atmospheric conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of the country over the next three days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Haryana & Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next 3 days," the IMD said in a statement.

The southwest monsoon, which accounts for about 70% of India's annual rainfall, has already covered most of the country, including the southern peninsula, the Northeast, east and central India, and large parts of western and northwestern India. It reached the Kerala coast on 4 June, three days later than its normal onset date.

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In northwest India, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive widespread rainfall through 11 July. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to see intermittent showers, with rainfall intensifying between 7 and 11 July. Rajasthan is likely to witness recurring spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, while east and west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan are likely to receive widespread rainfall between 6 and 11 July.

Across central India, West and East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive widespread rainfall for most of the week. Chhattisgarh remains under a heavy rain alert through 6 July.

Eastern parts of India such as Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rainfall during the week. Bihar is likely to witness scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on multiple days.

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Rainfall activity is also set to intensify across the northeast from 7 July. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to remain wet through the week.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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