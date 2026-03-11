India to validate its own AI model for weather forecasting after monsoon

“It’s a fantastic move by the IMD. What we now need is to install more sensors and monitoring stations across the country. The systems must also be better calibrated and standardised to ensure greater accuracy of data,” said Deepak Maheswari, a digital policy expert and senior policy advisor, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP)-an independent, public policy think tank. “At the same time, strong connectivity is essential so that the data collected from these stations can be seamlessly fed into a centralised system for real-time analysis and improved forecasting.”