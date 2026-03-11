India plans to validate its indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) weather forecasting model after the monsoon season to assess its accuracy and reliability.
India to validate its own AI model for weather forecasting after monsoon
SummaryThe evaluation will compare AI-based predictions with actual rainfall and climate data, says IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
