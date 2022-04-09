India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Twitter account was hacked on Saturday night (April 9). The department is trying to restore it.

Some random NFT post was pinned to the IMD's Twitter profile saying, “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours!"

India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked pic.twitter.com/3Z9cvXuyFf — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

IMD Twitter profile and banner images vanished. The random people were tagged to the page. The only post was of the NFT, which is pinned to the profile currently.

The NFT darkweb is being alleged behind this hacking but department is yet to make anything public about this incident.

