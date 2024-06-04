Weather today: The India Meteorological Department suggested that Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bay of Bengal so far.

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave is expected in various regions on different dates till June 7, including parts of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Odisha will experience hot and humid weather until June 7, Bihar until June 5, and West Bengal on June 6-7.

The weather department said that the Southwest monsoon has progressed into certain areas of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Bay of Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the weather agency predicted that conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon, by June 7 or 8, into remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and in some parts of Bay of Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Monsoon tracker The Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms and the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 10.

Weather report dated June 3 states, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 03rd-05th with heavy rainfall on 06th & 07th; isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 03rd-06th; Arunachal Pradesh on 03rd & 04th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 05th & 06th June." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD forecasted a wet spell, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana until June 8.

Heavy showers are expected in Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka until June 7; in Tamil Nadu on June 5; in Karnataka until June 6; and in Andhra Pradesh on June 6.

Maharashtra may witness heavy showers today.

The press release adds, “Isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 5 days."

Light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected over Punjab and Haryana until June 6, in Uttar Pradesh until June 5, and in Rajasthan over the next four days. Heatwave According to IMD's weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are expected today in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Furthermore, the press release states, “Heat wave conditions very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 03rd & 04th; Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan during 03rd-07th; in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh on 03rd; Odisha on 04th& 05th; Jharkhand during 04th-07th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 05th; Bihar on 06th& 07th June, 2024."

Hot and humid weather is anticipated in Odisha until June 7, Bihar until June 5, and West Bengal on June 6 and 7.

