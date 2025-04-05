IMD warns of heatwave, scorching days ahead for Delhi, Mumbai and THESE states: See full forecast

IMD update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alerts for several northern and western states, including Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan, warning citizens of scorching days and an unforgiving summer ahead – even as several states have already started to feel the heat. According to the IMD officials, the heatwave is only going to get worse.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Akhil Srivastava said that Rajasthan will also experience a severe heatwave over the next 4-5 days.

"Heatwaves are being reported in Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch region, which are expected to continue for the next 5-7 days. Rajasthan will also face severe heatwave conditions over the next 4-5 days, for which an alert has been issued," he said.

Srivastava also mentioned that states in North India, such as Punjab and Haryana, may experience heatwave conditions.

"Delhi is currently witnessing temperatures 3 degrees above normal, hovering around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of heatwave-like conditions by April 7. A western disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region between April 8 and 10, possibly leading to thunderstorms, strong winds and rainfall," he added.