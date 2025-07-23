IMD warns of heavy rainfall: ORANGE ALERT in Mumbai, Pune; flash flood warning in Jammu | See full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple regions, including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Goa, for 23 July. A flash flood warning has also been sounded for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, as incessant rains continue to lash the region. Here's the full IMD weather forecast and district-wise rainfall update for Maharashtra, Delhi, Bengal, and Jammu through 26 July.

ORANGE ALERT IN MAHARASHTRA FOR 23 JULY The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the following districts for 23 July

Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Buldhana, Akola, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur.

The IMD has also issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in North and South Goa.

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Update 23 July Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan. Light to Moderate rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in districts of Marathwada. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places in districts of Madhya Maharashtra.

24 July Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa. Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at most places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Light rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

25 July Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa. Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at most places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Marathwada.

26 July Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in districts of North Konkan. Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Marathwada.

Delhi Weather Update 23 July IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky in Delhi. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.

24 July Partly cloudy sky along with very light rain has been predicted for Delhi. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34 to 36°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be above normal up to 1 to 2°C.

Low Pressure to Bring Heavy Rain in South Bengal The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of south Bengal from July 24 to 28 owing to a possible formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Bay of Bengal by Wednesday and under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the same region in the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia districts on July 24 and 25.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are very likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 26 owing to the weather system, it added.

IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT FOR 23 July Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J Bhupalpally, Bijapur, Mulugu, Kothagudem, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, Muzzafaraabad, Leh, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baeamulla, Poonch, Budgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kathua, Udhamopur, Samba, Kulgam, Rajouri, Mirpur and Kishtwar.

Flash Flood Warning in Jammu The IMD issued a warning of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts over the next 24 hours.

Incessant rains lashed wide parts of Jammu for the second day on Tuesday, while the weatherman had forecast wet weather with heavy rainfall at several places till July 24.