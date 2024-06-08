IMD warns of heavy showers in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states: Check weather update in your region

Weather today: The states of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are set to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday, June 8, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast.
IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until tomorrow, June 9.
Additionally, the north western states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are set to witness thunderstorms today accompanied by light rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.
Weather bulletin dated June 7 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days.”
The weather agency forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till June 12.
असम एंव मेघालय में 10 और 11 जून, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/XOJxum2mUm— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
Kerala & Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 07th & 08th June, 2024.#rainfallalert #weatherupdate #rain #weathernews@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts@RailMinIndia @DDNewslive @NHAI_Official— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
Hailstorm along with squalls (50-60 kmph) very likely in isolated pockets of Rajasthan on 07th June and West Madhya Pradesh during 07th-09th June, 2024.#hailstormalert #weatherupdate #rain @moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts@RailMinIndia @DDNewslive @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/kyi0SHEdg5— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
आंतरिक उत्तरी कर्नाटक में 07-10 जून, 2024 के दौरान अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/ey5xHA8qt7— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
मध्य महाराष्ट्र में 07-09 जून के दौरान अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की संभावना है pic.twitter.com/xdqaAyG9zj— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
Heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on 09th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Bz3yWPC38E— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, pic.twitter.com/H9eBviHD62— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand on 08th June, 2024.#weatherupdate #heatwavealert #heatwave@moesgoi @ndmaindia @DDNational @airnewsalerts@RailMinIndia @DDNewslive @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/RFkFj1Sacv— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024
southeast & west Rajasthan, south & central Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman Islands, south Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during night time. #weatherforecast #weatherwarning #rainfallalert— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024