IMD warns of heavy showers in THESE states, heatwave alert in 4 states: Check weather update in your region

Weather today: The states of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are set to experience heatwave conditions on Saturday, June 8, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast.

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until tomorrow, June 9.

Additionally, the north western states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are set to witness thunderstorms today accompanied by light rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

Thus, heavy rainfall can occur in Assam and Meghalaya on June 10 and 11, as per IMD's prediction. Rainfall in Southern states The weather agency forecasted light to moderate rainfall in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till June 12.

IMD forecasted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep until June 12.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala until June 11, over Karnataka until June 9, and over Telangana on June 10.

The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall over Kerala on June 8.

The press release notes, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka during 07th-11th June. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 10th & 11th June.”

असम एंव मेघालय में 10 और 11 जून, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/XOJxum2mUm — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024

आंतरिक उत्तरी कर्नाटक में 07-10 जून, 2024 के दौरान अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) वर्षा होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/ey5xHA8qt7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024

Heatwave Isolated pockets of northeast Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are set to experience heatwave conditions from June 8 to 11, as per IMD's forecast. Besides this, Bihar will witness similar conditions on June 9 and 10.

Heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha on 09th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Bz3yWPC38E — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, pic.twitter.com/H9eBviHD62 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2024

Moreover, severe heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh until June 11.

The weather department suggested prevalence of hot and humid weather in isolated pockets of Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal on June 8.