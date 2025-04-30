IMD warns of more heatwave days in May; mercury to soar in Haryana, UP, Bihar, Gujarat | Check weather update

The IMD has forecast higher-than-normal heatwave days in May across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, MP, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Most of India will face above-normal temperatures, though rainfall may remain normal to above normal in several regions.

Diya Madan
Published30 Apr 2025, 07:23 PM IST
May to be hotter than usual in North and Central India, IMD warns.
May to be hotter than usual in North and Central India, IMD warns.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather advisory for May, forecasting a sharp rise in heatwave days across large parts of India. According to its latest bulletin, maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal in most regions of the country, with a particular spike in the number of heatwave days in northern, central, and eastern states, reported PTI.

“Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except many parts of southern peninsular India, and some parts of east India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely,” the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

The advisory noted that the number of heatwave days is expected to be higher than normal in most parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Additional pockets in Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and north Karnataka are also expected to be affected.

Heatwave conditions are typically declared when maximum temperatures reach at least 40°C in the plains or are 5°C above the seasonal average. India recorded its hottest year in 2024, with a staggering 554 heatwave days across the country, underscoring the growing intensity of climate extremes.

IMD officials had earlier warned that central and eastern India would experience a greater number of heatwave days between April and June this year.

In a bit of relief, however, the IMD has also predicted normal to above-normal rainfall for May across several parts of India. “The normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of the country except some parts of northwest central, east and northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely,” the agency noted.

 

Despite this rainfall prediction, large swathes of India will continue to grapple with high temperatures, particularly during the daytime, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Business NewsNews
First Published:30 Apr 2025, 07:23 PM IST

