The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in some states during next 24 hours. In its latest weather update, the department said that western disturbance is very likely to affect western Himalayan region during 13th to 15th and another western disturbance to affect Northwest India from 17th to 20th February.

Under its influence, isolated thunderstorms are very likely to continue over south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and south Kerala accompanied with heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala during next 24 hours.

Also, light rain and snowfall are likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir during 13th to 16th and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15th and 16th February.

Fairly widespread light rain and snowfall are predicted over western Himalayan region and light isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India from 17th to 20th February.

Fog

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to prevail in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 48

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to prevail in isolated places over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}