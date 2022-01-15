1 min read.Updated: 15 Jan 2022, 03:04 PM ISTLivemint
The weather forecast agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall in many states, while dense fog in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, MP and UP
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India during next 3-4 days. The similar conditions are likely to affect West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.
In a detailed bulletin, the weather forecast agency predicted light to moderate rainfall in many states while dense fog in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhhand.
Accordiong to the forecast, dense fog is likely at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and dense to very dense fog at isolated places during subsequent 3 days.
Also, dense to very dense fog is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days; over east Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days and over Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-20th January.
Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days
