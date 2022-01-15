The India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India during next 3-4 days. The similar conditions are likely to affect West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

In a detailed bulletin, the weather forecast agency predicted light to moderate rainfall in many states while dense fog in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhhand.

It said rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15th to 17th January; over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on

15th January and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 4-5 days.

Rainfall is also very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Saturday.

Besides these, the department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana on Saturday and over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 15th & 16th January.

In northeast, rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 15th, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next two days.

Also, shower is predicted over western Himalayan region during 16th-19th January.

Accordiong to the forecast, dense fog is likely at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and dense to very dense fog at isolated places during subsequent 3 days.

Also, dense to very dense fog is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days; over east Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days and over Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-20th January.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days

