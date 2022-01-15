Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / IMD warns of very dense fog in these states during next 3-4 days. Full forecast

IMD warns of very dense fog in these states during next 3-4 days. Full forecast

Vehicles ply on a road amid dense fog in Meerut, Saturday, Jan 15, 2022. 
1 min read . 03:04 PM IST Livemint

  • The weather forecast agency has predicted light to moderate rainfall in many states, while dense fog in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, MP and UP

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India during next 3-4 days. The similar conditions are likely to affect West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday warned of dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India during next 3-4 days. The similar conditions are likely to affect West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

In a detailed bulletin, the weather forecast agency predicted light to moderate rainfall in many states while dense fog in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhhand.

In a detailed bulletin, the weather forecast agency predicted light to moderate rainfall in many states while dense fog in states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhhand.

It said rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15th to 17th January; over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on

It said rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh during 15th to 17th January; over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on

15th January and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 4-5 days.

15th January and over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 4-5 days.

Rainfall is also very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Saturday.

Rainfall is also very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Saturday.

Besides these, the department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana on Saturday and over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 15th & 16th January.

Besides these, the department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana on Saturday and over coastal Andhra Pradesh on 15th & 16th January.

In northeast, rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 15th, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next two days.

In northeast, rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 15th, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next two days.

Also, shower is predicted over western Himalayan region during 16th-19th January.

Also, shower is predicted over western Himalayan region during 16th-19th January.

Accordiong to the forecast, dense fog is likely at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and dense to very dense fog at isolated places during subsequent 3 days.

Accordiong to the forecast, dense fog is likely at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and dense to very dense fog at isolated places during subsequent 3 days.

Also, dense to very dense fog is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days; over east Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days and over Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-20th January.

Also, dense to very dense fog is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days; over east Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days and over Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-20th January.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days

Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!