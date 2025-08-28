IMD weather alerts: Red alert in Kangra, Mandi; heavy rains predicted in many Karnataka districts

Just as heavy rains continue to batter parts of North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts regarding changes in weather conditions for several regions across India. The weather department has notified about a red alert in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and several districts in Karnataka.

Himachal Pradesh The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. It has also issued a yellow alert for August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. Shimla and Mandi are expected to witness heavy rains on Friday, August 29.

Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite from heavy rains on Wednesday, August 27. The authorities in Himachal Pradesh remain on high alert in view of the rising water levels and landslides that have been reported in several districts of the state.

Additionally, an orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an Orange Alert on August 31.

Karnataka Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru and other areas of Karnataka on Wednesday, August 27, causing traffic congestions at major junctions.

Bengaluru recorded 4.3 mm of rainfall between 9 am and 5:30 pm, while coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada received heavy showers, prompting the IMD to issue an 'orange' alert.

Rainfall was also reported in Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Tumakuru, and Mysuru, among others.

Heavy rainfall is expected to batter several districts of Karnataka until Saturday, August 30 and an orange alert has been in place for the coastal, Malnad, north interior, and south interior regions until August 29.

An 'orange' alert is issued when daily rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

Kolkata The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in northern West Bengal over the next two days. In West Bengal, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy rain till Friday, August 29.

Light to moderate showers are likely to occur in many places of Gangetic West Bengal till August 30 – thunderstorms and lightning are also likely.

Kolkata is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Itanagar, Arunachal Heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next few days. Yellow alert has been issued by IMD in East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts – with prediction of thunderstorms with heavy rain.

Residents in these areas have been advised to remain alert for possible waterlogging, localised flooding, landslides, and traffic disruption.

Rainfall is also predicted in Siang, East Siang, West Kameng, and adjoining districts. Isolated rains are likely in Lohit, Namsai, Anjaw, Kurung Kumey and Tawang.

The bulletin noted that rainfall activity will remain active across central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days.

The forecast indicates that rainfall may intensify further between August 28 and 30 in several districts, with moderate to heavy showers expected in the foothills and eastern belts.