IMD weather update: Heavy rain to ease in Mumbai, schools closed in Nagpur, Orange alert in Maharashtra | Full forecast

IMD Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted that the Low-Pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh today, 9 July.

On 9 July, severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Nagpur following incessant rain in the city. Further, Nagpur District Collector Vipin Itankar has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the district for today, Wednesday, July 9.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya also woke up to witness a spell of heavy rain.

IMD informed that the monsoon trough is active and runs near normal position at mean sea level.

IMD Orange Alert For 9 July, the IMD has issued Orange alert for heavy rainfall in:

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Odisha

Gujarat

Telangana

For 10 July, the IMD has issued Orange alert for heavy rainfall in:

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Odisha

Gujarat

For 11 July, the IMD has issued Orange alert for heavy rainfall in:

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Odisha

For 12 July, the IMD has issued Orange alert for heavy rainfall in:

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

IMD FORECAST: Rain East & Central India: -Heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh during 9 July to14 July

-Heavy Rainfall will also occur over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 9 July-10 July; over West Bengal, Jharkhand on 9 July, and over Odisha on 9, 13 and 14 July

-IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during 9-11 July; over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 9 July

-Moderate rainfall predicted at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over the region during next 7 days

Northwest India: -Heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 9-14 July,

-IMD has forecasted that heavy rains will also occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during 9-10 July, over West Uttar Pradesh during 9-11 July

-Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, East Uttar Pradesh on 9 and 10 July; over West Rajasthan during 12-14 July; and over East Rajasthan during 10-14 July

-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over East Rajasthan on 11 and 12 July

-Moderate rainfall predicted at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely over western Himalayan region and some/many places over the plains during next 7 days.

West India: -Heavy rainfall predicted over Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 9-10 July, over Saurashtra ad Kutch on 12 and 13 July

-Similar conditions will prevail over Gujarat Region during 9-14 July

-Very heavy rainfall predicted over Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 9 July.

-Moderate rainfall predicted at most/many places accompanied with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over the region during next 7 days.

Northeast India: -Moderate rainfall predicted at most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likelyto occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 9-14 July

-Heavy rainfall will also occur over Arunachal Pradesh during 11-14 July.

South Peninsular India: -Heavy rainfall predicted over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe during 9-14 July, over Telangana on 9 July.

-IMD predicted strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.

-Moderate rainfall will also prevail at many/some places over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana during next 7 days.

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Relief From Heavy Rain After July 9 Mumbai is set to get relief from heavy rains as the warning for heavy rainfall due to cyclonic air circulation issued by the weather department ends on July 9. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however has placed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar under Yellow Alert for July 9 and Raigad under Orange Alert.

From July 10 onwards no weather warning is issued and the region will experience regular monsoon activity of light to moderate rains. With the early arrival of monsoon, Mumbai crossed the average June rainfall this year.