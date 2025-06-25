IMD weather update: Heavy rains predicted in THESE states until June 30; yellow alert for Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in multiple states until June 30 as showers have continued to disrupt normal life across several states. A yellow alert has also been issued in Delhi and according to the weather department, monsoon is set to arrive in the national capital by Thursday, June 26. Light to moderate rains with thunderstorm is expected in Delhi and nearby areas.

As of Tuesday, June 24, Surat in Gujarat was grappling with waterlogging and school closures, parts of Maharashtra's Nashik were submerged due to an overflowing Godavari river, and rain lashed Kerala.

The weather department has warned of heavy rains in many parts of western, central, eastern, and southern India over the next few days. It has also alerted of heatwave in Jammu division.

According to the IMD weather update, heavy rainfall is predicted over Northwest India from today, June 25, and very heavy rainfall is predicted in a few places. Parts of Central, East and Northeast India, too, will witness heavy rains for the next seven days.

In a statement, IMD said, “Very heavy rainfall is likely at some places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Saurashtra and Kutch during 24th to 30th June. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places is likely over Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during this period.”

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 24th to 30th June; over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 25th to 27th June; and over East Uttar Pradesh during 27th to 30th June. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during 24th to 27th June; West Rajasthan on 27th; East Rajasthan on 24th and 27th; Haryana and Punjab on 25th and 26th; West Uttar Pradesh on 25th and 27th; and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 25th June. Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, is likely over Northwest India during 24th to 30th June.

Some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also likely to see isolated rainfall till June 28.

Rainfall is expected over West Bengal from June 25 to June 27, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 25, 28 and 29. Very heavy rainfall is likely on Bihar on June 28, Jharkhand on June 26, and Odisha on June 25 and 26.

Light to moderate rainfall at most or many places, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph, is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during 24th to 30th June.

Light to moderate rainfall at many or most places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, is likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 7 days, weather department added.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Karnataka until June 28; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on June 27, and over Tamil Nadu on June 27 and 28.