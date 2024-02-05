The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall/snowfall in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim on 5 February. In addition to this, in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday authorities issued avalanche warnings for hilly and mountainous areas of Kashmir, urging the residents to avoid unnecessary movement for the next 24 hours, news agency PTI reported. As per the MeT department forecast, the weather is expected to improve in Kashmir from Tuesday onwards. The weather department has also light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 4rd to 7th February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ladakh sees complete shutdown as thousands protest in freezing cold for ‘statehood’ demand On Sunday, snowfall affected normal life in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as several flights were cancelled and roads, including national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic while rains lashed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand and the minimum temperature remained above normal in many areas, while day temperature dropped several notches below normal.

IndiGo has also issued an advisory for passengers travelling to Srinagar and Leh. "Due to prevailing bad weather flight operations in #Srinagar and #Leh are impacted. Please keep a check on your flight status at https://bit.ly/2EJJGGT before leaving for the airport," it wrote on X.

Rainfall alert: As per RWFC Delhi update on 5 February, light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula) Nazibabad, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur (U.P.) during next two hours.

As per IMD, light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places has been predicted in North Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh.

It has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur & Tripura on 4rd and 7th February while isolated thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm has been predicted over Sikkim on 5th February.

Fog alert Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning hours over some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 05th February and in isolated pockets on 6th February.

The weather department has also predicted dense fog conditions in morning hours in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal and Assam & Meghalaya on 5th February and over Odisha on 5th & 6th February, 2024.

