IMD weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across multiple southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per RMC Tamil Nadu, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued today i.e. December 11 over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts. Moreover, a yellow alert has been issued at isolated places over Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts. The weather department has predicted rains in the state till December 16.

As per RMC Kerala, an orange alert is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki & Thrissur district on December 12. Heavy rains are likely in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts today while in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram & Kasaragode districts on December 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD weather forecast In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from December 10th to 13th and again on December 16th while isolated areas may also experience very heavy rainfall on December 11th and 12th.

On December 11 and 12, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

In Kerala and Mahe, heavy rains have been predicted on December 12 and 13 and 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Karnataka, heavy rainfall is expected in the South Interior region on December 12 and 13, while Coastal Karnataka is likely to experience heavy rains on December 13.