Weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert in THESE states till 14 Feb, dry weather in Himachal. Check full forecast here
IMD weather update: IMD predicts rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius in Northwest, Central, East, and West India. Delhi records a minimum temperature of 5.2°C, five notches below average.
IMD Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alert in several parts of Central and East India during the next four days i.e. till 14 February.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message