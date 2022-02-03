Several states in North India were gripped by severe cold conditions, including high intensity of rainfall and snowfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold weather condition will continue for the next 48 hours across north India.

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in the aforementioned states.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region on February 3 and February 4. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 3 and over Uttarakhand on February 3 and 4, 2022," IMD said in a tweet.

In addition to this, the weather monitoring agency said that dense fog conditions would prevail in isolated pockets in night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next 2 days.

Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Punjab and

Widespread light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning might also take place over northeast India on February 4 and 5 ( Friday and Saturday) 2022, the IMD added. It said that isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on February 4 and February 5 and heavy rainfall over west Assam and Meghalaya on February 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, today, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal. However, the air quality as recorded in the ''very poor'' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 324.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of speed 30-40 kmph.

