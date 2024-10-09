IMF Chief ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Fund Will Ease Penalty Fees

The head of the International Monetary Fund said she’s “cautiously optimistic” the institution’s board this week will revise its policy on so-called loan surcharges, the billions of dollars in extra fees some struggling nations must pay when borrowing from the fund.

Bloomberg
Published9 Oct 2024, 02:24 AM IST
IMF Chief ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Fund Will Ease Penalty Fees
IMF Chief ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Fund Will Ease Penalty Fees

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the International Monetary Fund said she’s “cautiously optimistic” the institution’s board this week will revise its policy on so-called loan surcharges, the billions of dollars in extra fees some struggling nations must pay when borrowing from the fund.

The IMF should make the change because it’s the fund’s role to support countries in need, particularly as the world becomes more unstable and unpredictable, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the sidelines of a German central bank event in Berlin on Tuesday. She added that the move would also demonstrate that the fund is strong enough and well-equipped to manage without the extra revenue from the fees.  

The board is expected to decide on the issue during a meeting in Washington on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Options that have been discussed include cutting the size of the fee or raising the threshold before they kick in.

The surcharges apply to nations that borrow more than their allotted share or take longer to repay loans. The Washington-based fund has long imposed the fees as a way to discourage its biggest borrowers from becoming too reliant on the crisis lender.

The fees have gone to filling the fund’s precautionary balances, the money on hand to protect against possible losses. But the IMF already reached a $34 billion target for those balances ahead of schedule earlier this year, easing the need to continue collecting the fees. 

The fees — which are estimated to total about $6 billion over five years — have been carried mainly by a handful of the IMF’s biggest borrowers including Argentina, Egypt, Ukraine and Ecuador, according to fund data compiled by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive think tank that supports surcharge relief.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 02:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIMF Chief ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Fund Will Ease Penalty Fees

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.