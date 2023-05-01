IMF chief says rising rates exposed banking vulnerabilities1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Industry leaders need to ‘anticipate shocks and be ready to act when they occur, because they will be coming,’ Kristalina Georgieva said
The International Monetary Fund’s chief said the rapid acceleration in interest rates “exposed vulnerabilities in the financial sector," adding that the banking industry needs to be on watch for additional risks.
