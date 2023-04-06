Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / IMF expects less than 3 per cent global economic growth in 2023

IMF expects less than 3 per cent global economic growth in 2023

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST PTI
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, United States, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3 per cent for the next five years

The International Monetary Fund chief is warning that the world economy is expected to grow less than 3 per cent in 2023, down from 3.4 per cent last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally.

The International Monetary Fund chief is warning that the world economy is expected to grow less than 3 per cent in 2023, down from 3.4 per cent last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally.

Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3 per cent for the next five years, calling it “our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990."

Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3 per cent for the next five years, calling it “our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990."

She says slower growth would be a “severe blow, making it even harder for low-income nations to catch up."

She says slower growth would be a “severe blow, making it even harder for low-income nations to catch up."

She also warns that poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend that was started by the COVID crisis." Her comments come ahead of next week's spring meetings of the IMF and its sister lending agency the World Bank in Washington.

She also warns that poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend that was started by the COVID crisis." Her comments come ahead of next week's spring meetings of the IMF and its sister lending agency the World Bank in Washington.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP