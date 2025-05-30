Growth seen holding up as March quarter zips at 7.4%
Rhik Kundu , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 8 min read 30 May 2025, 09:48 PM IST
Summary
Both figures were lower than year-on-year (y-o-y) compared to FY24, when Q4 recorded 7.8%, and full-year FY24 recorded GDP growth of 9.2% (revised).
The momentum of the Indian economy that picked up in the March quarter with a 7.4% surge continues in the new financial year going by high-frequency indicators, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said.
