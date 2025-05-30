Growth seen holding up as March quarter zips at 7.4%

'Holding up'

After covid, in spite of the rising uncertainties due to geopolitical conflicts and trade tensions, India is actually holding up its growth numbers better than many advanced economies, Nageswaran pointed out. His confidence in robust economic growth this year stems from signals like sustained improvement in manufacturing and services output in April indicated by purchase manager’s indices, year-on-year growth in e-way bill generation in April, average hotel occupancy rate in April remaining slightly better than that in March 2025 and improved port cargo activity in the month compared to the previous month.