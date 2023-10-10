IMF raises India growth forecast for FY24 to 6.3%
IMF’s growth estimate for India is a notch below the RBI forecast of 6.5% GDP growth in the current fiscal.
NEW DELHI : The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifted its 2023-24 growth projection for India to 6.3% from its July estimate of 6.1%, citing “stronger-than-expected consumption" during the June quarter. In contrast, the agency expects global growth of 3% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, with advanced economies expanding by 1.5% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024.