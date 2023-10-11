IMF should focus on macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance: Sitharaman
The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors are in Marrakesh for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) should prioritize macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance. Sitharaman also emphasized the need for a robust, quota-based IMF with sufficient resources dedicated to poverty reduction, growth financing, and governance reforms, the finance ministry said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).