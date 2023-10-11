Hello User
Business News/ News / IMF should focus on macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance: Sitharaman

IMF should focus on macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance: Sitharaman

Rhik Kundu

  • The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors are in Marrakesh for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in a roundtable discussion on IMF policy priorities and how the institution should support its membership, in Marrakech, Morocco. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) should prioritize macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance. Sitharaman also emphasized the need for a robust, quota-based IMF with sufficient resources dedicated to poverty reduction, growth financing, and governance reforms, the finance ministry said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Sitharaman's remarks followed her participation in a discussion on IMF policy priorities with US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Highlighting India's G20 Presidency, Sitharaman underscored the significance of multilateralism and the drive for coordinated global solutions. She also pointed to the IMF's role in addressing debt restructuring bottlenecks and its collaboration with India and the World Bank at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

The roadmap for regulating crypto assets and reforming multilateral development banks (MDBs) are expected to be unveiled at these meetings.

In September, G20 leaders meeting in New Delhi endorsed recommendations by global risk watchdog the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on regulating, supervising and overseeing crypto-asset activities and integrating digital assets into the financial systems.

